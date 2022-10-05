10 Energy Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Energy sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/07/22 $100.00 $33.0K 1.8K 20.0K CVX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/07/22 $160.00 $38.7K 2.2K 5.7K NINE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $3.00 $120.0K 113 1.5K DVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $86.7K 10.8K 1.4K PBR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $13.00 $25.9K 11.6K 921 NAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $2.50 $25.0K 11.1K 523 COP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/07/22 $119.00 $33.2K 694 432 BP PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $32.00 $82.7K 8.8K 262 PXD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $250.00 $45.5K 601 59 CPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $32.00 $62.5K 103 45

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding XOM XOM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 7, 2022. Parties traded 252 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $131.0 per contract. There were 1869 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20039 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVX CVX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 2252 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5747 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NINE NINE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 107 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 113 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DVN DVN, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 107 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 102 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.7K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 10898 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1452 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PBR PBR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 240 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 11697 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 921 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NAT NAT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 107 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 11145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 523 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COP COP, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 343 contract(s) at a $119.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 694 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 432 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BP BP, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 254 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 197 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.7K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 8820 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 262 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PXD PXD, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 107 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $2279.0 per contract. There were 601 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CPE CPE, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 107 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 45 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.5K, with a price of $1390.0 per contract. There were 103 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

