10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/07/22 $144.00 $93.3K 2.5K 18.1K TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/07/22 $73.00 $42.0K 1.3K 3.9K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $130.00 $63.9K 5.9K 2.4K MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $245.00 $26.6K 10.4K 1.2K TEAM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $240.00 $202.9K 381 806 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/14/22 $90.00 $38.7K 375 582 MA PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $275.00 $34.4K 139 473 FSLR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $142.00 $37.1K 13 396 CRWD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $28.6K 3.1K 347 SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $60.00 $30.3K 2.3K 331

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 598 contract(s) at a $144.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.3K, with a price of $156.0 per contract. There were 2579 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM TSM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 7, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $73.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $81.0 per contract. There were 1333 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3909 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.9K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 5986 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2471 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 10474 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1246 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TEAM TEAM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 108 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 73 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $202.9K, with a price of $2780.0 per contract. There were 381 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 806 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMAT AMAT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on October 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 160 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $242.0 per contract. There were 375 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 582 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MA MA, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $862.0 per contract. There were 139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 473 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSLR FSLR, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 7, 2022. Parties traded 133 contract(s) at a $142.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $279.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 396 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD CRWD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 108 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $1145.0 per contract. There were 3128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 347 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $606.0 per contract. There were 2330 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 331 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.