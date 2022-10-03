10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/07/22 $100.00 $26.6K 2.1K 2.9K META CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $140.00 $25.4K 4.5K 1.9K TWTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $30.00 $49.1K 60.3K 1.9K PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $23.50 $32.6K 407 1.5K GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $115.00 $25.5K 10.3K 1.4K SNAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $9.50 $36.5K 15.7K 547 NFLX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/14/22 $235.00 $59.0K 689 524 T PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/07/22 $17.00 $51.2K 4.4K 425 RBLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $60.00 $31.5K 3.0K 200 PARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/04/22 $23.00 $60.8K 43 160

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For GOOG GOOG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 2197 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2994 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For META META, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $508.0 per contract. There were 4533 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1965 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR TWTR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 74 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 161 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.1K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 60339 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1939 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PINS PINS, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 7, 2022. Parties traded 390 contract(s) at a $23.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 55 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 407 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1567 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL GOOGL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 10315 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1487 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP SNAP, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $9.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 15769 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 547 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 11 day(s) on October 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.0K, with a price of $1180.0 per contract. There were 689 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 524 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding T T, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 7, 2022. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.2K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 4460 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 425 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RBLX RBLX, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 473 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 3045 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PARA PARA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on November 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 160 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.8K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 43 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 160 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

