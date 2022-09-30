10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $240.00 $25.6K 4.1K 14.9K META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $140.00 $45.5K 2.4K 5.9K TWTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $47.7K 135.1K 4.0K FAZE PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/30/22 $11.00 $34.3K 4.0K 2.0K YELP PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $39.00 $25.4K 1.0K 1.0K WBD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $12.50 $42.3K 36.3K 835 T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $15.00 $108.7K 1.7K 790 DIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $95.00 $27.4K 6.9K 345 VZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $73.0K 21.7K 333 EA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $95.00 $74.1K 923 276

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $256.0 per contract. There were 4194 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14961 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For META META, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 157 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 2429 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5980 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR TWTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 112 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 296 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.7K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 135189 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4022 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FAZE FAZE, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 237 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 4049 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2025 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding YELP YELP, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 1046 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1010 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WBD WBD, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 396 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.3K, with a price of $107.0 per contract. There were 36356 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 835 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding T T, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 203 day(s) on April 21, 2023. Parties traded 788 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.7K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 1723 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 790 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS DIS, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 476 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $1305.0 per contract. There were 6987 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 345 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VZ VZ, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 112 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.0K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 21729 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 333 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EA EA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 476 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 114 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.1K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 923 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 276 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.