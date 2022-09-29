10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/30/22 $270.00 $28.0K 23.8K 100.8K CCL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $10.00 $2.3 million 12 6.0K GME PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/17/23 $35.00 $34.9K 12 2.2K FTCH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $7.50 $62.5K 5.4K 1.7K ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $105.00 $68.4K 683 1.6K NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/30/22 $98.00 $51.7K 337 1.4K GM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $23.00 $180.0K 250 1.2K RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/30/22 $45.00 $31.2K 994 1.2K AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $32.6K 33.6K 491 BBBY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/30/22 $9.00 $61.0K 2.2K 456

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 30, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 23844 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100810 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL CCL, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 841 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 6000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.3 million, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 141 day(s) on February 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $1393.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FTCH FTCH, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 834 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.5K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 5429 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1768 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB ABNB, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 74 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.4K, with a price of $925.0 per contract. There were 683 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1697 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 30, 2022. Parties traded 230 contract(s) at a $98.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.7K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 337 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1471 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM GM, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 260 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 1200 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $180.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1225 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RCL RCL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 30, 2022. This event was a transfer of 359 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 994 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 113 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $544.0 per contract. There were 33662 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 491 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBBY BBBY, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 30, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.0K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 2242 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 456 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.