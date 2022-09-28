10 Energy Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Energy sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $125.00 $48.2K 348 1.6K COP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/28/22 $100.00 $157.5K 62 1.3K BTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $188.0K 12.3K 983 MPC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/30/22 $95.00 $32.7K 377 677 PBR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $10.00 $113.5K 6.5K 429 DVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $29.4K 13.8K 359 MRO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $27.00 $27.1K 513 178 APA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $37.50 $63.8K 138 121 NFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $45.00 $80.3K 24 110 MMP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $25.8K 680 100

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding CVX CVX, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 170 day(s) on March 17, 2023. Parties traded 68 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.2K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 348 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1625 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COP COP, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on October 28, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $157.5K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 62 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BTU BTU, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 114 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $188.0K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 12358 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 983 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MPC MPC, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 30, 2022. Parties traded 83 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 377 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 677 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PBR PBR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 478 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 404 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $113.5K, with a price of $281.0 per contract. There were 6561 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 429 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DVN DVN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 114 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 132 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $223.0 per contract. There were 13880 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 359 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRO MRO, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 114 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 513 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 178 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APA APA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 116 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.8K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 138 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 121 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFE NFE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 170 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 110 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.3K, with a price of $730.0 per contract. There were 24 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MMP MMP, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 114 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 680 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.