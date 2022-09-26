10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/30/22 $150.00 $27.2K 21.1K 66.0K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $123.00 $38.4K 1.1K 2.4K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $65.00 $147.6K 12.7K 1.4K V PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/30/22 $182.50 $97.5K 656 840 CSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $32.50 $79.0K 12.3K 772 SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $42.2K 4.7K 647 PANW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $165.00 $34.2K 394 471 MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $42.50 $36.5K 0 456 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $110.00 $85.0K 2.0K 402 ADP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $220.00 $67.8K 372 214

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 30, 2022. This event was a transfer of 113 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 21168 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 66057 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 30, 2022. Parties traded 104 contract(s) at a $123.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 1178 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2465 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 263 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 142 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $147.6K, with a price of $1040.0 per contract. There were 12704 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1430 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V V, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 30, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $182.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.5K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 656 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 840 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO CSCO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 263 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.0K, with a price of $158.0 per contract. There were 12378 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 772 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 116 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 87 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.2K, with a price of $485.0 per contract. There were 4743 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 647 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PANW PANW, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 30, 2022. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 394 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 471 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 844 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $795.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 456 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 263 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 125 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.0K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 2051 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 402 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADP ADP, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 480 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.8K, with a price of $2260.0 per contract. There were 372 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 214 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

