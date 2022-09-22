10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/30/22 $150.00 $48.8K 21.4K 43.2K CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/23/22 $152.50 $68.2K 1.3K 1.9K SQ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/23/22 $55.00 $25.2K 97 1.9K ON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $50.00 $29.4K 3.5K 1.6K PSTG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $24.00 $55.0K 80 1.0K WDC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $30.00 $155.0K 1.5K 505 AVGO PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $435.00 $317.5K 2 502 AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/28/22 $73.00 $33.5K 63 280 MSFT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $245.00 $30.6K 1.7K 278 SNOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/14/22 $160.00 $81.9K 530 266

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 30, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.8K, with a price of $244.0 per contract. There were 21447 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43268 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM CRM, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 23, 2022. Parties traded 220 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.2K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 1352 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1942 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 23, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 97 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1937 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ON ON, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 218 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 3527 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1681 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PSTG PSTG, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 29 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 80 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1012 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WDC WDC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 211 day(s) on April 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $155.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 1569 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO AVGO, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $435.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $317.5K, with a price of $635.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on October 28, 2022. This event was a transfer of 85 contract(s) at a $73.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 63 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 280 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 85 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $1700.0 per contract. There were 1706 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 278 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW SNOW, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on October 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 128 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.9K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 530 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 266 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

