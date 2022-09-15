This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $76.00 $30.4K 516 12.5K ORCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $73.00 $43.9K 2.9K 4.4K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $20.00 $43.0K 4.8K 2.7K CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $40.00 $1.2 million 107 2.0K SNOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $185.00 $42.1K 262 1.6K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $135.00 $30.9K 1.6K 655 CRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $140.00 $31.0K 3.8K 512 IOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $12.50 $34.9K 7.7K 503 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $111.5K 12.1K 412 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $325.00 $48.0K 1 403

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 139 contract(s) at a $76.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $219.0 per contract. There were 516 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12543 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL ORCL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 184 contract(s) at a $73.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.9K, with a price of $239.0 per contract. There were 2964 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4474 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 183 day(s) on March 17, 2023. Parties traded 767 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 4879 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2763 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO CSCO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 183 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW SNOW, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 64 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.1K, with a price of $1360.0 per contract. There were 262 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1655 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $2060.0 per contract. There were 1628 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 655 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM CRM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 125 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $248.0 per contract. There were 3800 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IOT IOT, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 56 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 7797 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 503 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 127 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $111.5K, with a price of $1115.0 per contract. There were 12191 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 412 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADBE ADBE, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $325.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 403 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

