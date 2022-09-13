This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $155.00 $28.7K 49.0K 12.7K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $79.00 $36.9K 714 11.3K PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $95.00 $52.4K 5.2K 1.7K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $32.50 $39.6K 11.5K 1.4K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $142.00 $30.6K 2.0K 1.2K MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/23/22 $255.00 $43.8K 422 802 DDOG PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $100.00 $72.3K 2.5K 441 CSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $45.00 $40.2K 11.7K 428 MQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $7.50 $41.5K 536 361 SNOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $170.00 $76.0K 1.1K 286

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $287.0 per contract. There were 49027 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12763 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 270 contract(s) at a $79.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $137.0 per contract. There were 714 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11336 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.4K, with a price of $262.0 per contract. There were 5246 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1749 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 129 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 254 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $156.0 per contract. There were 11573 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1448 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 39 contract(s) at a $142.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $786.0 per contract. There were 2088 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1277 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on September 23, 2022. Parties traded 68 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 422 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 802 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DDOG DDOG, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 188 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.3K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 2570 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 441 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO CSCO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.2K, with a price of $161.0 per contract. There were 11724 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 428 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MQ MQ, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 361 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.5K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 536 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 361 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW SNOW, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.0K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 1100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 286 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.