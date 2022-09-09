10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $170.00 $34.1K 37.4K 10.8K ATVI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $80.00 $50.5K 10.4K 3.5K NFLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $42.9K 7.3K 946 LUMN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $11.00 $44.2K 3.4K 594 GOOG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $125.00 $29.5K 2.8K 576 CRTO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $32.50 $28.8K 154 400 BIDU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/30/22 $140.00 $52.6K 19 102 VZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $52.50 $56.0K 12.8K 100 CHTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $380.00 $40.3K 38 66 TMUS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $150.00 $91.5K 475 50

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For META META, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 37412 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10879 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ATVI ATVI, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 10441 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3555 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX NFLX, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 133 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 27 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.9K, with a price of $1590.0 per contract. There were 7322 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 946 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUMN LUMN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 430 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 3413 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 594 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG GOOG, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 280 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 34 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $870.0 per contract. There were 2880 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 576 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRTO CRTO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 133 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 154 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIDU BIDU, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on September 30, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.6K, with a price of $526.0 per contract. There were 19 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VZ VZ, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 133 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.0K, with a price of $1120.0 per contract. There were 12855 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHTR CHTR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 189 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.3K, with a price of $2690.0 per contract. There were 38 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 66 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TMUS TMUS, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 497 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.5K, with a price of $1830.0 per contract. There were 475 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

