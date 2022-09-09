This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/09/22 $157.50 $59.0K 8.3K 36.8K ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/09/22 $185.00 $38.0K 6.6K 8.4K MSFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $260.00 $45.5K 20.0K 6.0K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $32.50 $29.7K 6.3K 2.0K TER PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $85.00 $28.8K 506 1.5K CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $167.50 $28.0K 1.3K 1.4K COUP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $60.00 $40.8K 1.2K 1.3K DOCU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $65.00 $29.2K 4.8K 1.1K AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $80.00 $29.1K 7.9K 1.0K RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $7.00 $55.2K 5.2K 1.0K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.0K, with a price of $59.0 per contract. There were 8325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36848 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZS ZS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 6654 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8409 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $228.0 per contract. There were 20024 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6077 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 70 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 196 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 6377 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2051 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TER TER, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 506 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1519 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM CRM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $167.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 1301 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1474 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COUP COUP, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 204 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 1263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1318 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DOCU DOCU, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 98 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $980.0 per contract. There were 4854 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 280 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 27 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $1080.0 per contract. There were 7941 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1086 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT RIOT, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 5282 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1035 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.