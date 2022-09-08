This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/09/22 $285.00 $43.0K 3.2K 81.4K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $129.00 $139.4K 3.7K 5.9K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $15.50 $41.0K 9.3K 4.6K LVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $45.00 $50.8K 4.7K 1.2K FL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $26.7K 2.4K 762 MODG PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $21.00 $59.5K 1.2K 476 RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/14/22 $36.00 $48.7K 395 292 BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $95.00 $47.7K 14.1K 213 PRTY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $2.00 $26.2K 4.9K 180 NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $10.00 $36.9K 170 98

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 9, 2022. Parties traded 183 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 3237 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 81450 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $129.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $139.4K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 3709 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5935 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F F, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 1206 contract(s) at a $15.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $34.0 per contract. There were 9343 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4681 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS LVS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 190 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.8K, with a price of $254.0 per contract. There were 4767 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FL FL, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 134 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 44 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $607.0 per contract. There were 2425 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 762 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MODG MODG, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 476 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.5K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 1221 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 476 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on October 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.7K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 395 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 292 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 43 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 53 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.7K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 14197 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 213 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PRTY PRTY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 498 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 175 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 4933 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 180 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 281 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 42 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $880.0 per contract. There were 170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 98 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

