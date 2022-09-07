This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISEE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $12.50 $127.1K 957 2.3K RVNC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $20.00 $86.8K 2.9K 2.0K BAX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $58.00 $25.5K 64 1.6K BEAM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $60.00 $46.4K 1.4K 610 AVTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $25.00 $26.3K 5.0K 608 CI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $280.00 $50.0K 295 508 PFE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $40.00 $54.9K 869 498 AVDL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $2.50 $51.1K 1.5K 297 ISRG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $180.00 $56.7K 1.5K 169 ABT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $25.2K 1.9K 166

• For ISEE ISEE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 941 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $127.1K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 957 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2328 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RVNC RVNC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 280 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.8K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 2960 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2075 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAX BAX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 213 contract(s) at a $58.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 64 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1680 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BEAM BEAM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 129 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.4K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 1439 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 610 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVTR AVTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 229 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 5005 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 608 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CI CI, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 499 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $5000.0 per contract. There were 295 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 508 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PFE PFE, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 653 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 134 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.9K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 869 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 498 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVDL AVDL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 155 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.1K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 1551 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 297 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ISRG ISRG, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 167 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 53 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.7K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 1593 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 169 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABT ABT, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 135 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $1685.0 per contract. There were 1937 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 166 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

