A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Ebix.

Looking at options history for Ebix EBIX we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 71% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 28% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $1,247,261 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $109,290.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $40.0 for Ebix over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ebix's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ebix's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Ebix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EBIX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $40.00 $225.7K 1.8K 243 EBIX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $40.00 $213.3K 1.8K 301 EBIX PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $40.00 $160.0K 1.8K 101 EBIX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $40.00 $156.4K 1.8K 598 EBIX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $40.00 $115.3K 1.8K 748

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EBIX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $40.00 $225.7K 1.8K 243 EBIX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $40.00 $213.3K 1.8K 301 EBIX PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $40.00 $160.0K 1.8K 101 EBIX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $40.00 $156.4K 1.8K 598 EBIX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $40.00 $115.3K 1.8K 748

Where Is Ebix Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 49,634, the price of EBIX is down -0.59% at $25.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 67 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Ebix, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.