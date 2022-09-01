This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $150.00 $71.2K 96.5K 36.9K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $125.00 $69.0K 5.1K 9.2K MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/02/22 $255.00 $26.8K 2.9K 6.9K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/02/22 $85.00 $93.4K 7.8K 4.3K OKTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/02/22 $62.00 $28.4K 0 3.5K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $42.50 $25.2K 4.0K 3.5K TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $80.00 $118.9K 25.9K 3.4K SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/09/22 $70.00 $79.2K 1.1K 2.8K CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/02/22 $155.00 $165.0K 2.6K 2.4K SNOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/02/22 $185.00 $202.5K 1.2K 1.3K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 358 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.2K, with a price of $199.0 per contract. There were 96587 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36906 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 238 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.0K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 5138 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9230 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 2, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $134.0 per contract. There were 2900 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6943 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 2, 2022. This event was a transfer of 182 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.4K, with a price of $514.0 per contract. There were 7801 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4316 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OKTA OKTA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 2, 2022. Parties traded 302 contract(s) at a $62.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3514 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 197 day(s) on March 17, 2023. Parties traded 548 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $46.0 per contract. There were 4095 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM TSM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 106 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 205 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.9K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 25967 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3443 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 9, 2022. This event was a transfer of 495 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.2K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 1173 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2865 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM CRM, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 2, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $165.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 2688 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2412 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW SNOW, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 2, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $202.5K, with a price of $1350.0 per contract. There were 1246 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1312 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.