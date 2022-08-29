10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/02/22 $160.00 $60.7K 1.0K 10.0K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $150.00 $102.5K 53.3K 6.0K PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/02/22 $93.00 $27.1K 1.1K 4.1K QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $135.00 $232.6K 3.6K 2.9K GLW PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/02/22 $39.00 $556.8K 0 1.1K TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $80.00 $57.6K 8.2K 836 AYX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $65.00 $38.5K 68 714 MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $245.00 $61.8K 2.4K 560 AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/02/22 $85.00 $50.8K 429 372 PATH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $15.00 $67.5K 532 335

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 2, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.7K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 1082 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10085 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 311 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.5K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 53303 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6058 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 2, 2022. This event was a transfer of 135 contract(s) at a $93.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $201.0 per contract. There were 1133 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4190 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM QCOM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 53 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 227 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $232.6K, with a price of $1025.0 per contract. There were 3659 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2913 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GLW GLW, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 2, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1160 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $556.8K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1160 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM TSM, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.6K, with a price of $144.0 per contract. There were 8208 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 836 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AYX AYX, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 77 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 68 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 714 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.8K, with a price of $495.0 per contract. There were 2419 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 560 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 2, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.8K, with a price of $508.0 per contract. There were 429 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 372 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PATH PATH, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.5K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 532 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 335 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.