10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $120.00 $53.7K 571 28.4K AMD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/26/22 $93.00 $72.0K 4.9K 12.2K MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $62.50 $178.2K 3.5K 7.5K MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $60.00 $34.6K 31.8K 3.3K MA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $305.00 $339.2K 305 2.4K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $280.00 $157.5K 21.9K 1.6K COMM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $8.00 $35.1K 9.7K 1.1K TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/02/22 $65.00 $69.0K 730 954 ZM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $80.00 $27.4K 393 603 SPLK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $110.00 $100.4K 2.6K 373

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For ZS ZS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 87 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.7K, with a price of $537.0 per contract. There were 571 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28443 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 26, 2022. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $93.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 4920 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12232 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL MRVL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 4456 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $178.2K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 3537 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $346.0 per contract. There were 31849 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3351 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MA MA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2232 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $339.2K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 305 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2481 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $157.5K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 21952 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1698 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COMM COMM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 150 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 117 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 9711 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTD TTD, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on September 2, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.0K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 730 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 954 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM ZM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 514 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $2745.0 per contract. There were 393 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 603 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SPLK SPLK, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 124 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.4K, with a price of $815.0 per contract. There were 2615 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 373 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.