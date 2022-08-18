10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $175.00 $36.0K 8.8K 22.1K AMC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $18.50 $48.2K 5.5K 21.6K DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $120.00 $54.0K 7.8K 941 GOOGL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $120.00 $54.1K 20.2K 630 PINS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $10.00 $133.2K 1.1K 324 TWTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $50.00 $35.7K 21 300 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $65.00 $108.1K 161 294 GOOG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $100.00 $27.5K 23.7K 169 WBD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $42.0K 1.9K 101 NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $40.6K 209 5

• Regarding META META, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 8883 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22161 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMC AMC, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 1146 contract(s) at a $18.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.2K, with a price of $42.0 per contract. There were 5583 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21660 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS DIS, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 7840 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 941 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 29 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 158 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.1K, with a price of $342.0 per contract. There were 20267 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 630 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PINS PINS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 302 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $133.2K, with a price of $1331.0 per contract. There were 1167 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 324 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR TWTR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 211 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $715.0 per contract. There were 21 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE SE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 64 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 112 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.1K, with a price of $965.0 per contract. There were 161 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 294 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG GOOG, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 302 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 52 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 23789 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 169 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WBD WBD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 519 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 1989 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 155 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 4 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.6K, with a price of $10150.0 per contract. There were 209 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

