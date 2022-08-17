10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LQDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $170.8K 2.2K 7.9K A PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $140.00 $77.7K 51 2.6K ISEE CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $10.00 $1.1 million 2.0K 2.0K TEVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $40.0K 13.6K 1.5K ICPT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $5.00 $144.9K 3.8K 1.2K IOVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $31.0K 553 400 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $150.00 $292.2K 57 202 CI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $290.00 $44.1K 440 126 TMO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $500.00 $330.0K 25 100 UNH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $520.00 $37.6K 173 39

• Regarding LQDA LQDA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 156 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 1898 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $170.8K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 2223 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7935 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding A A, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 1196 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.7K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 51 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2648 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ISEE ISEE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 2024 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TEVA TEVA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 520 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 177 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $226.0 per contract. There were 13672 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1555 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ICPT ICPT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 212 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 105 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $144.9K, with a price of $1380.0 per contract. There were 3848 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IOVA IOVA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 520 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 553 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRNA MRNA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 303 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 104 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $292.2K, with a price of $2810.0 per contract. There were 57 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CI CI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 30 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 64 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.1K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 440 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 126 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TMO TMO, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 520 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $330.0K, with a price of $3300.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNH UNH, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 303 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $3765.0 per contract. There were 173 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

