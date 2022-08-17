10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BBBY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $30.00 $28.5K 23.0K 66.1K TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $900.00 $30.7K 11.5K 51.9K TPR CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $36.00 $40.9K 3.2K 3.6K VFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/30/22 $48.00 $29.0K 1 1.8K WOOF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $12.50 $64.5K 7.2K 1.1K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $184.1K 14.3K 975 AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $148.00 $28.2K 2.4K 631 TTM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $48.4K 18 275 DKS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $110.00 $65.6K 584 203 LOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $240.00 $33.4K 5.0K 118

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding BBBY BBBY, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 102 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 23044 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 66198 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 34 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 11569 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51972 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TPR TPR, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 3287 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3614 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VFC VFC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on September 30, 2022. This event was a transfer of 187 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1834 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WOOF WOOF, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 156 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 921 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.5K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 7264 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1157 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 156 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 695 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $184.1K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 14313 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 975 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 30 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $148.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $282.0 per contract. There were 2476 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 631 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTM TTM, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 156 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 47 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.4K, with a price of $1030.0 per contract. There were 18 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKS DKS, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 81 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.6K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 584 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LOW LOW, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 156 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 43 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $777.0 per contract. There were 5045 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 118 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.