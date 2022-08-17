10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|BBBY
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|08/19/22
|$30.00
|$28.5K
|23.0K
|66.1K
|TSLA
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|08/19/22
|$900.00
|$30.7K
|11.5K
|51.9K
|TPR
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|08/19/22
|$36.00
|$40.9K
|3.2K
|3.6K
|VFC
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|09/30/22
|$48.00
|$29.0K
|1
|1.8K
|WOOF
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|01/20/23
|$12.50
|$64.5K
|7.2K
|1.1K
|BABA
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|01/20/23
|$130.00
|$184.1K
|14.3K
|975
|AMZN
|CALL
|TRADE
|NEUTRAL
|09/16/22
|$148.00
|$28.2K
|2.4K
|631
|TTM
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|01/20/23
|$40.00
|$48.4K
|18
|275
|DKS
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|09/16/22
|$110.00
|$65.6K
|584
|203
|LOW
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|01/20/23
|$240.00
|$33.4K
|5.0K
|118
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
• Regarding BBBY BBBY, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 102 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 23044 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 66198 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 34 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 11569 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51972 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding TPR TPR, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 3287 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3614 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For VFC VFC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on September 30, 2022. This event was a transfer of 187 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1834 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For WOOF WOOF, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 156 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 921 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.5K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 7264 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1157 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 156 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 695 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $184.1K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 14313 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 975 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 30 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $148.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $282.0 per contract. There were 2476 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 631 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding TTM TTM, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 156 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 47 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.4K, with a price of $1030.0 per contract. There were 18 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 275 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding DKS DKS, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 81 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.6K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 584 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 203 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For LOW LOW, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 156 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 43 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $777.0 per contract. There were 5045 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 118 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.