10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TLRY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $4.00 $38.1K 15.0K 13.2K PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $55.00 $70.5K 1.8K 2.5K MRK CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $97.50 $171.3K 1.0K 1.1K MDT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $100.00 $51.1K 226 609 CVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $100.00 $78.1K 6.4K 300 ZBH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $115.00 $61.0K 54 285 HALO CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $45.00 $62.1K 1.0K 201 RVNC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $22.50 $31.6K 804 153 VERV CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $35.00 $26.0K 136 121 ILMN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $230.00 $39.8K 101 69

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TLRY TLRY, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $38.0 per contract. There were 15062 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13272 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PFE PFE, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.5K, with a price of $47.0 per contract. There were 1814 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2599 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRK MRK, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 95 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 1150 contract(s) at a $97.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $171.3K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 1047 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1158 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MDT MDT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 67 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 310 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.1K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 226 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 609 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVS CVS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 124 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.1K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 6454 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZBH ZBH, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 284 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.0K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 54 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 285 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HALO HALO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 214 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 109 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.1K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 1031 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RVNC RVNC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 115 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 804 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VERV VERV, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 121 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ILMN ILMN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 35 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.8K, with a price of $1139.0 per contract. There were 101 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 69 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

