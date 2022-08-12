ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 12, 2022 1:54 PM | 6 min read

 

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/12/22 $141.00 $25.1K 6.7K 37.0K
TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $850.00 $26.3K 5.8K 14.4K
BBBY CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $14.00 $32.6K 2.4K 7.3K
TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $170.00 $63.4K 4.0K 1.3K
PTON CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $15.00 $56.6K 5.9K 890
BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $96.00 $28.0K 1.3K 686
NKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/26/22 $115.00 $26.1K 257 303
GM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $29.1K 12.4K 278
QS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/26/22 $9.50 $39.5K 1.5K 200
RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/12/22 $33.00 $29.0K 5.0K 126

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 411 contract(s) at a $141.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 6773 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37041 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $850.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $1055.0 per contract. There were 5848 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14421 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBBY BBBY, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 165 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $198.0 per contract. There were 2462 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7302 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGT TGT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 83 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.4K, with a price of $765.0 per contract. There were 4098 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON PTON, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 525 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 102 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.6K, with a price of $555.0 per contract. There were 5938 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 890 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 143 contract(s) at a $96.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $196.0 per contract. There were 1372 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 686 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE NKE, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on August 26, 2022. This event was a transfer of 107 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $244.0 per contract. There were 257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM GM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 525 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $1325.0 per contract. There were 12491 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 278 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS QS, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on August 26, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $9.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 1595 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 5028 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 126 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-AUOAOptions

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.