10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/12/22 $141.00 $25.1K 6.7K 37.0K TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $850.00 $26.3K 5.8K 14.4K BBBY CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $14.00 $32.6K 2.4K 7.3K TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $170.00 $63.4K 4.0K 1.3K PTON CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $15.00 $56.6K 5.9K 890 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $96.00 $28.0K 1.3K 686 NKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/26/22 $115.00 $26.1K 257 303 GM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $29.1K 12.4K 278 QS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/26/22 $9.50 $39.5K 1.5K 200 RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/12/22 $33.00 $29.0K 5.0K 126

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 411 contract(s) at a $141.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 6773 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37041 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $850.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $1055.0 per contract. There were 5848 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14421 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBBY BBBY, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 165 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $198.0 per contract. There were 2462 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7302 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGT TGT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 83 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.4K, with a price of $765.0 per contract. There were 4098 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON PTON, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 525 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 102 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.6K, with a price of $555.0 per contract. There were 5938 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 890 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 143 contract(s) at a $96.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $196.0 per contract. There were 1372 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 686 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE NKE, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on August 26, 2022. This event was a transfer of 107 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $244.0 per contract. There were 257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM GM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 525 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $1325.0 per contract. There were 12491 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 278 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS QS, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on August 26, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $9.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 1595 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 5028 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 126 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

