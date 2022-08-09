10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|CHNG
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|08/19/22
|$24.00
|$100.0K
|1
|12.5K
|BSX
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|11/18/22
|$45.00
|$281.3K
|701
|8.8K
|CYH
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|01/20/23
|$5.00
|$1.3 million
|19.8K
|7.5K
|BAX
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|01/19/24
|$75.00
|$336.0K
|3.5K
|1.6K
|ABBV
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|08/12/22
|$140.00
|$52.5K
|519
|715
|MRNA
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|08/12/22
|$180.00
|$47.9K
|706
|616
|PFE
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|06/16/23
|$45.00
|$144.5K
|3.0K
|500
|TDOC
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|09/16/22
|$30.00
|$32.6K
|5.3K
|443
|FIGS
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|12/16/22
|$10.00
|$31.5K
|806
|300
|TLRY
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|01/19/24
|$4.00
|$31.2K
|5.7K
|244
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
• For CHNG CHNG, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10000 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.0K, with a price of $10.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12505 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BSX BSX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 101 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 3126 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $281.3K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 701 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8811 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CYH CYH, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 164 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 7500 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.3 million, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 19817 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7500 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BAX BAX, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 528 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $336.0K, with a price of $1680.0 per contract. There were 3504 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1600 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ABBV ABBV, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 12, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.5K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 519 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 715 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MRNA MRNA, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 12, 2022. Parties traded 45 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.9K, with a price of $1065.0 per contract. There were 706 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 616 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For PFE PFE, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 311 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $144.5K, with a price of $289.0 per contract. There were 3068 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding TDOC TDOC, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 251 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 5328 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 443 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding FIGS FIGS, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 129 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 806 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding TLRY TLRY, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 528 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $156.0 per contract. There were 5702 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 244 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.
