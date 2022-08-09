10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/12/22 $165.00 $84.6K 5.5K 38.5K MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/12/22 $280.00 $27.0K 3.6K 8.2K RNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $60.00 $51.6K 10.0K 5.1K AAPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/12/22 $167.50 $31.5K 4.7K 3.2K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $95.00 $25.4K 9.3K 1.8K TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $60.00 $25.2K 4.4K 1.3K MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $50.00 $43.0K 5.6K 930 DOCN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $85.00 $46.9K 123 860 U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $26.7K 1.2K 792 SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $82.8K 6.3K 692

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 12, 2022. Parties traded 441 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.6K, with a price of $194.0 per contract. There were 5534 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38579 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 12, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 3621 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8254 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RNG RNG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 129 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.6K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 10054 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5132 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 12, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $167.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 4708 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 42 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $605.0 per contract. There were 9393 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1815 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTD TTD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 141 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $179.0 per contract. There were 4417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1381 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 73 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 5623 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 930 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DOCN DOCN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 528 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 69 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.9K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 860 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For U U, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 128 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $208.0 per contract. There were 1270 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 792 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 164 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.8K, with a price of $1380.0 per contract. There were 6313 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 692 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

