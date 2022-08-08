10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/12/22 $25.50 $27.0K 4.7K 13.2K NFLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $230.00 $36.0K 2.2K 1.1K T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $22.00 $34.2K 8.8K 1.0K RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/12/22 $46.00 $71.7K 220 918 TWTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $37.6K 62.2K 632 ROKU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $26.7K 95 512 DIS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $135.00 $28.3K 649 497 GOOG PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $120.00 $33.2K 4.6K 495 PUBM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $20.00 $49.5K 1.1K 323 TTWO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/12/22 $122.00 $49.6K 15 208

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AMC AMC, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 12, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $25.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $271.0 per contract. There were 4709 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13258 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 11 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 2202 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1174 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding T T, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 312 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 950 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $36.0 per contract. There were 8878 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1055 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RBLX RBLX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 12, 2022. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.7K, with a price of $206.0 per contract. There were 220 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 918 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR TWTR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 165 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 62231 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 632 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU ROKU, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 529 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 66 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 95 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS DIS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 74 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 11 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $2575.0 per contract. There were 649 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 497 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG GOOG, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 102 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $831.0 per contract. There were 4639 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 495 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PUBM PUBM, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 177 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 1127 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 323 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TTWO TTWO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 12, 2022. This event was a transfer of 156 contract(s) at a $122.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.6K, with a price of $318.0 per contract. There were 15 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 208 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.