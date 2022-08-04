10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/05/22 $103.00 $33.2K 121 22.4K AAPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/05/22 $167.50 $25.4K 8.2K 11.1K SQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $105.00 $99.5K 5.2K 5.4K NVDA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $195.00 $25.4K 5.9K 5.3K NET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/05/22 $62.00 $179.3K 305 2.9K MSFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $280.00 $47.6K 5.1K 1.4K DDOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $100.00 $35.9K 827 1.1K SNOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/05/22 $160.00 $48.4K 1.2K 1.0K CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $42.50 $286.3K 5.1K 819 MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $72.50 $52.0K 5.4K 642

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 5, 2022. This event was a transfer of 332 contract(s) at a $103.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 121 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22478 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 5, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $167.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 8246 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11135 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.5K, with a price of $199.0 per contract. There were 5218 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5497 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 15 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $635.0 per contract. There were 5948 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5306 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NET NET, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 5, 2022. Parties traded 858 contract(s) at a $62.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $179.3K, with a price of $209.0 per contract. There were 305 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2913 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.6K, with a price of $476.0 per contract. There were 5132 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1409 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DDOG DDOG, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 135 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.9K, with a price of $266.0 per contract. There were 827 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1166 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW SNOW, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 5, 2022. Parties traded 190 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.4K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 1242 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1005 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO CSCO, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 700 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $286.3K, with a price of $409.0 per contract. There were 5134 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 819 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 620 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 5458 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 642 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.