10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $27.50 $51.2K 12.6K 5.7K AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $14.00 $55.5K 13.9K 2.2K SPCE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $5.00 $39.0K 2.5K 1.2K CAT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/05/22 $197.50 $34.2K 211 479 PLUG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/05/22 $18.00 $95.9K 1.3K 319 BLDR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $60.00 $138.0K 526 305 BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $250.00 $33.7K 3.9K 224 HEI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $160.00 $65.3K 10 214 AAWW PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $75.00 $27.0K 3 150 DAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $80.00 $28.0K 91 127

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For UBER UBER, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 512 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.2K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 12600 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5724 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAL AAL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.5K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 13992 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2240 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPCE SPCE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 536 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 2583 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1221 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAT CAT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 5, 2022. This event was a transfer of 95 contract(s) at a $197.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 479 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLUG PLUG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 5, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.9K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 1351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 319 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BLDR BLDR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 18 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $138.0K, with a price of $1379.0 per contract. There were 526 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 305 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA BA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 536 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $1350.0 per contract. There were 3985 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 224 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HEI HEI, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 121 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.3K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 214 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAWW AAWW, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 82 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DAC DAC, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 91 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 127 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

