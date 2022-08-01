10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/05/22 $162.50 $26.9K 4.4K 28.5K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/05/22 $280.00 $80.1K 7.3K 11.9K AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $85.00 $26.0K 29.4K 2.6K AFRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $2.3 million 1.9K 2.5K CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $45.00 $77.0K 4.1K 1.8K TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $85.00 $1.2 million 3.6K 1.3K NVDA PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/05/22 $190.00 $42.4K 337 919 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $155.00 $30.4K 677 852 AMKR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $22.00 $41.1K 367 835 ZM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/05/22 $104.00 $52.3K 121 796

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 5, 2022. Parties traded 98 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 4462 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28566 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 5, 2022. Parties traded 403 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.1K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 7397 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11920 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 29420 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2667 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM AFRM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 172 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 2500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.3 million, with a price of $925.0 per contract. There were 1925 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO CSCO, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 367 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.0K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 4189 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1823 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM TSM, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 319 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 1250 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $970.0 per contract. There were 3696 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 5, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.4K, with a price of $849.0 per contract. There were 337 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 919 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 536 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 677 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 852 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMKR AMKR, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 749 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.1K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 367 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 835 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM ZM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 5, 2022. This event was a transfer of 218 contract(s) at a $104.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.3K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 121 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 796 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

