10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/22/22 $750.00 $78.0K 9.2K 32.1K AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/22/22 $123.00 $83.0K 4.8K 29.2K GM PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $35.00 $77.5K 3.2K 3.6K FFIE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/29/22 $5.00 $28.5K 187 3.4K LCID CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/29/22 $21.00 $27.6K 4.5K 1.9K TGT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $145.00 $468.0K 1.0K 1.0K GME PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $135.00 $196.5K 907 844 CPRI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $40.00 $70.4K 1.5K 800 KSS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $30.00 $32.6K 1.7K 360 FSR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/26/22 $9.50 $25.2K 21 258

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $750.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.0K, with a price of $1951.0 per contract. There were 9293 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32113 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 664 contract(s) at a $123.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 4801 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29263 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM GM, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 382 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.5K, with a price of $203.0 per contract. There were 3263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3646 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FFIE FFIE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $57.0 per contract. There were 187 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID LCID, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 29, 2022. Parties traded 276 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 4551 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1959 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TGT TGT, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 184 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $468.0K, with a price of $1170.0 per contract. There were 1025 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 182 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $196.5K, with a price of $1080.0 per contract. There were 907 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 844 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CPRI CPRI, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 22, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.4K, with a price of $703.0 per contract. There were 1561 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KSS KSS, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 76 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 1724 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 360 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSR FSR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on August 26, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $9.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 21 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 258 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

