10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/22/22 $180.00 $30.4K 10.1K 82.3K AAPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/22/22 $152.50 $29.6K 4.9K 39.7K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/22/22 $87.00 $53.5K 6.9K 24.2K PYPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/29/22 $80.00 $68.5K 25.8K 5.0K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $70.0K 28.2K 2.9K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/22/22 $257.50 $54.0K 3.5K 1.6K AFRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/22/22 $27.00 $26.4K 928 1.2K SQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $80.00 $85.0K 3.2K 1.1K QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/22/22 $149.00 $47.5K 790 1.0K RIOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $5.00 $129.9K 3.6K 437

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 22, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 10156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 82325 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 22, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $148.0 per contract. There were 4913 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39735 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $87.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.5K, with a price of $214.0 per contract. There were 6959 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 29, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.5K, with a price of $274.0 per contract. There were 25862 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5080 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 184 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 340 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $206.0 per contract. There were 28213 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2943 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $257.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 3575 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1646 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM AFRM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 110 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 928 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1252 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 170 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 3215 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1107 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM QCOM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 156 contract(s) at a $149.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 790 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1098 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT RIOT, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 184 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 406 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.9K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 3676 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 437 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

