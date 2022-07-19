10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/22/22 $170.00 $27.2K 15.4K 59.1K MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/22/22 $11.00 $28.1K 609 10.2K NCR CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $35.00 $204.2K 30.9K 5.1K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $37.50 $74.8K 20.8K 4.0K MSFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/22/22 $257.50 $30.3K 2.2K 2.0K AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $20.00 $101.9K 8.6K 1.3K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $150.00 $39.5K 8.9K 1.3K DDOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/05/22 $90.00 $77.5K 17 277 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $74.2K 13.0K 276 V PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $180.00 $297.0K 1.8K 200

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 15451 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59176 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA MARA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 609 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10295 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCR NCR, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 950 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $204.2K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 30955 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5148 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 94 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 412 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.8K, with a price of $181.0 per contract. There were 20861 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4025 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $257.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $303.0 per contract. There were 2224 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2062 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM AFRM, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 410 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.9K, with a price of $249.0 per contract. There were 8629 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1344 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 39 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $1015.0 per contract. There were 8987 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1309 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DDOG DDOG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on August 5, 2022. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.5K, with a price of $860.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 277 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 185 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.2K, with a price of $495.0 per contract. There were 13020 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 276 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V V, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 549 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $297.0K, with a price of $1485.0 per contract. There were 1888 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

