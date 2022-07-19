10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $700.00 $47.7K 7.6K 27.6K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/22/22 $117.00 $28.2K 11.4K 23.2K MULN CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $1.00 $55.0K 11.5K 12.6K CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $5.00 $52.8K 27.1K 3.7K THO PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $80.00 $34.9K 10 1.8K GME PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $130.00 $108.4K 863 1.1K FFIE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/22/22 $10.00 $38.9K 10.3K 1.1K AEO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $10.50 $28.1K 80 1.0K BROS PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/22/22 $45.00 $590.4K 33 950 CZR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $40.00 $60.2K 1.0K 622

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 22, 2022. Parties traded 37 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.7K, with a price of $1290.0 per contract. There were 7654 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27644 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 22, 2022. Parties traded 113 contract(s) at a $117.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 11486 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MULN MULN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2500 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $22.0 per contract. There were 11597 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12622 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL CCL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 185 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 1102 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.8K, with a price of $48.0 per contract. There were 27119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3770 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For THO THO, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 94 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 53 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1899 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 104 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.4K, with a price of $1040.0 per contract. There were 863 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1172 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FFIE FFIE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 82 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 10304 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1156 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AEO AEO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $10.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $28.0 per contract. There were 80 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BROS BROS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 900 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $590.4K, with a price of $656.0 per contract. There were 33 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 950 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CZR CZR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 22, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.2K, with a price of $201.0 per contract. There were 1006 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 622 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

