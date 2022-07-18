10 Energy Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Energy sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SLB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $35.00 $3.7 million 7.8K 11.5K DVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/22/22 $55.00 $43.0K 2.0K 2.7K VLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $997.5K 1.5K 1.5K APA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $30.00 $95.0K 2.1K 1.4K OXY CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/22/22 $54.00 $52.1K 410 1.3K MPC CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/29/22 $87.00 $35.0K 26 767 COP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/29/22 $81.00 $84.1K 942 338 XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $105.00 $53.0K 1.6K 318 LPI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $95.00 $35.8K 0 227 RRC PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $28.00 $28.1K 17 140

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For SLB SLB, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 123 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 11500 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $3.7 million, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 7895 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11545 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DVN DVN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 2040 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2798 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VLO VLO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 186 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $997.5K, with a price of $665.0 per contract. There were 1546 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1524 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APA APA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.0K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 2182 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1483 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OXY OXY, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $54.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.1K, with a price of $695.0 per contract. There were 410 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1316 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MPC MPC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on July 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 139 contract(s) at a $87.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $252.0 per contract. There were 26 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 767 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COP COP, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on July 29, 2022. Parties traded 138 contract(s) at a $81.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.1K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 942 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 338 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XOM XOM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 333 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 1629 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 318 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LPI LPI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 60 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 97 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 227 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RRC RRC, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 128 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.