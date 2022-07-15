10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/22/22 $157.50 $35.5K 2.6K 6.7K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/29/22 $260.00 $33.2K 1.7K 3.2K NCR PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/29/22 $28.00 $55.5K 1.4K 1.3K AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/22/22 $23.00 $27.4K 894 1.1K QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $150.00 $187.9K 14.6K 1.1K AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $520.00 $39.5K 701 365 AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $90.00 $50.0K 5.9K 363 DDOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $105.00 $67.8K 2.6K 148 IBM PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/22/22 $136.00 $25.6K 603 127 DOCU PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $65.00 $61.3K 586 127

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 2620 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6731 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on July 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $555.0 per contract. There were 1715 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCR NCR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on July 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.5K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 1434 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM AFRM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $137.0 per contract. There were 894 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1164 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM QCOM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 63 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 244 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $187.9K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 14644 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1141 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO AVGO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 63 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $1580.0 per contract. There were 701 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 365 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 5951 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 363 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DDOG DDOG, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 128 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.8K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 2672 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 148 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IBM IBM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $136.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $256.0 per contract. There were 603 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 127 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DOCU DOCU, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.3K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 586 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 127 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

