10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $720.00 $25.9K 6.4K 62.2K GOEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/29/22 $5.00 $35.9K 2.5K 8.2K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/22/22 $116.00 $39.2K 3.8K 7.6K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/22/22 $30.00 $50.8K 1.4K 2.8K FFIE CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $7.00 $53.5K 502 2.4K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/22/22 $102.00 $31.5K 1.0K 1.7K RCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $30.00 $40.8K 2.3K 1.2K VAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $26.9K 0 1.1K VSCO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $35.00 $89.8K 39 949 NCLH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $74.0K 4.3K 478

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 73 contract(s) at a $720.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 6483 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 62240 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOEV GOEV, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on July 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1028 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.9K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 2593 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8264 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $116.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $196.0 per contract. There were 3831 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7618 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 280 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.8K, with a price of $182.0 per contract. There were 1420 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2818 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FFIE FFIE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 126 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.5K, with a price of $107.0 per contract. There were 502 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2409 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $102.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 1049 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1736 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RCL RCL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $204.0 per contract. There were 2386 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1270 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VAC VAC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 189 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 69 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1157 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VSCO VSCO, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 553 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 135 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.8K, with a price of $661.0 per contract. There were 39 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 949 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCLH NCLH, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 189 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.0K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 4340 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 478 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

