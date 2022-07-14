10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVXL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $20.00 $76.4K 111 5.5K DXCM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $82.50 $212.4K 60 669 GILD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $62.50 $48.8K 2.3K 657 PFE CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $62.50 $39.4K 532 354 MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $150.00 $36.4K 558 329 CCXI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $22.50 $52.1K 1.5K 303 DHR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $280.00 $51.3K 2.4K 232 NVAX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $70.00 $103.3K 519 203 ABT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $56.3K 1.7K 105 HUM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $540.00 $86.7K 676 101

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AVXL AVXL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 566 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.4K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 111 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5567 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DXCM DXCM, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 531 contract(s) at a $82.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $212.4K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 60 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 669 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GILD GILD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 423 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 66 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.8K, with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 2315 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 657 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PFE PFE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 337 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.4K, with a price of $197.0 per contract. There were 532 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 354 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRNA MRNA, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 99 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $1820.0 per contract. There were 558 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 329 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCXI CCXI, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 163 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.1K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 1547 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DHR DHR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 64 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 175 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.3K, with a price of $287.0 per contract. There were 2465 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 232 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVAX NVAX, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.3K, with a price of $2110.0 per contract. There were 519 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABT ABT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 190 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 63 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.3K, with a price of $895.0 per contract. There were 1763 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HUM HUM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 190 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 53 contract(s) at a $540.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.7K, with a price of $1660.0 per contract. There were 676 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.