10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/08/22 $750.00 $47.5K 632 46.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $114.00 $33.5K 11.6K 10.4K KSS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $42.50 $108.3K 249 2.2K EXPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $100.00 $27.7K 207 2.2K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $135.00 $209.7K 1.8K 1.6K FFIE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $4.00 $31.9K 4.2K 1.4K RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/08/22 $30.00 $70.4K 5.4K 1.3K CCL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $15.00 $28.0K 37.2K 1.2K BBBY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $3.00 $26.2K 3.1K 1.1K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $32.00 $37.2K 1.6K 584

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 166 contract(s) at a $750.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 632 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46032 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $114.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 11673 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10487 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KSS KSS, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 2121 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.3K, with a price of $51.0 per contract. There were 249 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2283 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EXPE EXPE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 70 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 37 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 207 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2282 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 199 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $209.7K, with a price of $1054.0 per contract. There were 1826 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1695 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FFIE FFIE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 778 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $41.0 per contract. There were 4220 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1495 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 369 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.4K, with a price of $191.0 per contract. There were 5499 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1386 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL CCL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 70 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 37210 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1298 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBBY BBBY, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 133 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 468 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 3118 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1136 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM GM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 330 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 1650 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 584 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

