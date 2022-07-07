10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $2.50 $25.0K 371 3.5K MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $30.00 $109.0K 77 1.0K WDAY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $145.00 $250.0K 10.4K 875 AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/29/22 $78.00 $25.0K 339 543 AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $145.00 $52.2K 3.5K 458 ZS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $160.00 $58.8K 2.7K 377 ADI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/08/22 $148.00 $35.7K 54 331 SNOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $28.1K 1.4K 260 CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $170.00 $46.2K 108 176 FSLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $12.50 $27.8K 430 131

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For IS IS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 197 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 371 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 344 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.0K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 77 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WDAY WDAY, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 170 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $250.0K, with a price of $1470.0 per contract. There were 10495 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 875 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on July 29, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $78.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $502.0 per contract. There were 339 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 543 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 253 day(s) on March 17, 2023. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.2K, with a price of $1740.0 per contract. There were 3575 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 458 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZS ZS, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 197 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.8K, with a price of $2675.0 per contract. There were 2719 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 377 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADI ADI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 8, 2022. This event was a transfer of 210 contract(s) at a $148.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 54 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 331 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW SNOW, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 197 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 16 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $1760.0 per contract. There were 1411 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM CRM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on July 22, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.2K, with a price of $925.0 per contract. There were 108 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 176 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSLY FSLY, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $278.0 per contract. There were 430 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 131 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

