10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/08/22 $165.00 $41.8K 6.8K 16.1K GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $2300.00 $35.0K 1.3K 3.4K VZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/08/22 $50.00 $93.9K 1.0K 2.9K BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $165.00 $37.2K 1.6K 2.4K CMCSA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $42.50 $47.6K 18.6K 1.5K SNAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/29/22 $16.00 $134.1K 2.3K 1.3K GOOG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/08/22 $2250.00 $34.0K 462 1.1K PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/22/22 $22.00 $53.7K 21.5K 989 SE PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $85.00 $25.8K 249 21 RBLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $70.00 $31.2K 552 10

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For META META, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 8, 2022. This event was a transfer of 110 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.8K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 6802 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16121 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL GOOGL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $2300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $3500.0 per contract. There were 1322 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3422 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VZ VZ, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 8, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2683 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 51 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.9K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 1096 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2919 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIDU BIDU, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 56 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $665.0 per contract. There were 1659 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2437 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMCSA CMCSA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 199 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 211 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.6K, with a price of $226.0 per contract. There were 18674 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1589 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP SNAP, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on July 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1302 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $134.1K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 2339 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1331 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG GOOG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 8, 2022. This event was a transfer of 11 contract(s) at a $2250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $3091.0 per contract. There were 462 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1124 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PINS PINS, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on July 22, 2022. Parties traded 572 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.7K, with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 21564 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 989 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE SE, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 136 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 13 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $1990.0 per contract. There were 249 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RBLX RBLX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 108 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $3120.0 per contract. There were 552 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.