10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/08/22 $148.00 $42.0K 703 6.7K SNOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $185.00 $672.0K 249 1.5K ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $60.00 $91.8K 7.7K 1.2K OKTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $115.00 $178.0K 418 411 MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $260.00 $29.4K 3.4K 304 GTLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $50.00 $30.9K 2.2K 300 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/05/22 $245.00 $28.0K 0 263 SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $35.00 $47.0K 1.7K 202 MU PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $80.00 $120.5K 2.2K 140 COUP PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $50.00 $91.5K 536 129

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 8, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $148.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $423.0 per contract. There were 703 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6721 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW SNOW, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 1400 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $672.0K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 249 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1566 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL ORCL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 73 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 900 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.8K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 7753 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1212 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OKTA OKTA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $178.0K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 418 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 411 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 19 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $1550.0 per contract. There were 3406 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 304 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GTLB GTLB, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $1030.0 per contract. There were 2233 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD CRWD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on August 5, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 263 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 346 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 1745 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.5K, with a price of $2410.0 per contract. There were 2244 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COUP COUP, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 199 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 129 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.5K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 536 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

