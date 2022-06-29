10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PINS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $140.4K 5.2K 2.3K RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/01/22 $36.00 $28.4K 1.1K 2.0K ROKU PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/01/22 $88.00 $25.2K 399 1.9K CMCSA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $42.50 $88.7K 10.0K 1.6K GOOGL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/01/22 $2300.00 $339.4K 1.1K 995 TWTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $30.00 $163.4K 3.9K 532 TTWO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/05/22 $135.00 $54.4K 5 408 AMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $83.5K 1.5K 267 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $105.00 $32.2K 4.7K 157 BIDU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $105.00 $149.8K 124 132

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding PINS PINS, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 569 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 238 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.4K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 5226 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2317 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RBLX RBLX, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 1, 2022. Parties traded 1016 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $28.0 per contract. There were 1152 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2045 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU ROKU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $88.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 399 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1902 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMCSA CMCSA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 1585 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.7K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 10024 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1673 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $2300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $339.4K, with a price of $8500.0 per contract. There were 1158 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 995 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWTR TWTR, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 170 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 488 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $163.4K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 3931 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 532 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTWO TTWO, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on August 5, 2022. Parties traded 156 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.4K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 408 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC AMC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 569 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 253 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.5K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 1573 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 267 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS DIS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 161 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 4747 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 157 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIDU BIDU, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 569 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 132 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $149.8K, with a price of $1135.0 per contract. There were 124 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 132 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

