10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/01/22 $675.00 $31.4K 2.3K 19.1K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/01/22 $109.00 $33.0K 4.8K 11.7K QS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $462.0K 7.1K 2.6K LEG PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $35.00 $210.0K 1.2K 2.0K BABA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $165.00 $30.3K 5.5K 1.8K W CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $85.00 $114.0K 14 1.1K EXPE PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $85.00 $31.8K 679 675 FSR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $7.50 $81.5K 5.2K 535 GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $140.00 $27.2K 1.2K 482 DG PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $240.00 $44.5K 241 211

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 19 contract(s) at a $675.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $1652.0 per contract. There were 2303 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19174 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $109.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 4815 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11747 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QS QS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 569 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $462.0K, with a price of $231.0 per contract. There were 7150 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2631 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LEG LEG, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1750 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $210.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 1295 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2012 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 79 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 124 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 5562 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1843 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For W W, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 569 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.0K, with a price of $1140.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1120 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EXPE EXPE, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 114 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $795.0 per contract. There were 679 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 675 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSR FSR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 51 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.5K, with a price of $163.0 per contract. There were 5291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 535 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 79 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 1269 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 482 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DG DG, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 135 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 241 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 211 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

