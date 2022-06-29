10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $125.00 $29.3K 24.0K 30.0K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $310.00 $623.2K 3.2K 12.0K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/01/22 $60.00 $45.9K 11.6K 3.6K AKAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $28.2K 1.3K 2.2K SQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/08/22 $68.00 $28.4K 1.0K 1.1K AMD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $75.00 $191.1K 3.1K 508 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/08/22 $71.00 $32.7K 420 462 ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $240.00 $100.5K 1.6K 226 MA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $315.00 $83.3K 541 160 IBM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $135.00 $45.0K 1.7K 152

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 69 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $425.0 per contract. There were 24044 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30068 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10218 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $623.2K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 3269 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12067 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 1, 2022. Parties traded 818 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 66 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 11636 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3647 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AKAM AKAM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 205 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 47 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 1360 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2237 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 8, 2022. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $68.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $158.0 per contract. There were 1071 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1175 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 142 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 196 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $191.1K, with a price of $975.0 per contract. There were 3124 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 508 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 8, 2022. This event was a transfer of 123 contract(s) at a $71.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $266.0 per contract. There were 420 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 462 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZS ZS, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 205 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 11 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.5K, with a price of $9140.0 per contract. There were 1645 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 226 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MA MA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 115 contract(s) at a $315.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.3K, with a price of $725.0 per contract. There were 541 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 160 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM IBM, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 1798 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 152 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

