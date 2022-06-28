10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/01/22 $140.00 $42.9K 11.5K 26.0K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/01/22 $84.00 $28.9K 2.2K 7.1K MNTV PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $6.00 $100.0K 7.5K 4.0K CSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/08/22 $43.00 $162.2K 1.1K 2.2K CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/05/22 $145.00 $137.5K 32 845 NET PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/22/22 $44.00 $241.5K 11 700 DOCU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $60.00 $28.6K 2.2K 593 MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $262.50 $25.6K 1.9K 543 MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $165.00 $59.0K 511 413 CRWD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $58.3K 3.4K 345

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 176 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.9K, with a price of $244.0 per contract. There were 11597 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26008 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 315 contract(s) at a $84.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $92.0 per contract. There were 2263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7147 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MNTV MNTV, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 115 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 4000 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.0K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 7500 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO CSCO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on July 8, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2250 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $162.2K, with a price of $72.0 per contract. There were 1122 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2296 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM CRM, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on August 5, 2022. Parties traded 795 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $137.5K, with a price of $173.0 per contract. There were 32 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 845 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NET NET, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on July 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 700 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $241.5K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 700 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DOCU DOCU, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $286.0 per contract. There were 2221 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 593 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $262.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $514.0 per contract. There were 1900 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 543 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.0K, with a price of $2810.0 per contract. There were 511 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 413 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWD CRWD, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 206 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 38 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.3K, with a price of $1535.0 per contract. There were 3416 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 345 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.