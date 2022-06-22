10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/24/22 $715.00 $33.5K 1.0K 10.4K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/01/22 $120.00 $34.2K 2.6K 5.8K BBBY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/01/22 $5.50 $27.0K 1.2K 3.0K M CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/01/22 $19.00 $34.7K 606 902 MAR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/29/22 $120.00 $62.3K 9 500 TTM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $35.00 $66.3K 2.1K 245 NIO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $42.0K 8.3K 144 TGT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $150.00 $51.5K 655 98 RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $240.00 $50.3K 78 79 AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $31.6K 11.4K 34

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 24, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $715.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $1675.0 per contract. There were 1045 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10493 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 1, 2022. Parties traded 360 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 2651 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5859 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBBY BBBY, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 1, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $5.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $27.0 per contract. There were 1219 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3047 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding M M, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 1, 2022. Parties traded 284 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 606 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 902 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MAR MAR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on July 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 277 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.3K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 9 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTM TTM, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 121 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.3K, with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 2135 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 245 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 576 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $840.0 per contract. There were 8368 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 144 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGT TGT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 86 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 67 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.5K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 655 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 98 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RH RH, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 212 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 13 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.3K, with a price of $3870.0 per contract. There were 78 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 79 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 212 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $1055.0 per contract. There were 11402 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

