10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/24/22 $162.50 $50.5K 1.9K 8.2K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $290.00 $54.0K 3.5K 3.4K PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/29/22 $85.00 $32.2K 133 2.1K ZS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/24/22 $148.00 $37.0K 24 1.2K NNDM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $2.00 $29.0K 3.9K 1.1K RGTI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $5.00 $42.7K 434 1.1K RMBS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/17/23 $20.00 $34.4K 0 908 WDC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $292.5K 2.8K 806 ADI CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $160.00 $77.1K 466 786 DOCU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $77.5K 2.0K 715

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 24, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $253.0 per contract. There were 1996 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8286 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 231 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $234.0 per contract. There were 3529 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3445 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on July 29, 2022. Parties traded 123 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $262.0 per contract. There were 133 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2197 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZS ZS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 24, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $148.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 24 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NNDM NNDM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 576 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 185 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $157.0 per contract. There were 3968 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1196 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RGTI RGTI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 58 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1126 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.7K, with a price of $38.0 per contract. There were 434 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1138 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RMBS RMBS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 240 day(s) on February 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 172 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 908 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WDC WDC, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 212 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $292.5K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 2834 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 806 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADI ADI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 771 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.1K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 466 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 786 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DOCU DOCU, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 212 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.5K, with a price of $775.0 per contract. There were 2042 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 715 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

