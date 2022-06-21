9 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $430.00 $85.8K 91 1.1K CMCSA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $37.50 $31.9K 2.8K 1.0K T CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $10.00 $139.9K 2 600 GOOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/01/22 $2130.00 $35.1K 5 132 NTES CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $95.00 $47.4K 0 120 GOOGL PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $2150.00 $31.6K 513 70 BIDU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $175.00 $35.2K 1.9K 10 SE PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $100.00 $28.3K 152 9 DIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $115.00 $49.4K 2.6K 0

• For CHTR CHTR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 87 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.8K, with a price of $2860.0 per contract. There were 91 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1175 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMCSA CMCSA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 122 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $266.0 per contract. There were 2854 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1067 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For T T, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 87 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $139.9K, with a price of $933.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG GOOG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on July 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $2130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $7034.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 132 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NTES NTES, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.4K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 120 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 87 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2 contract(s) at a $2150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $15800.0 per contract. There were 513 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU BIDU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $3525.0 per contract. There were 1922 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE SE, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 9 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $3150.0 per contract. There were 152 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS DIS, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 360 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.4K, with a price of $2472.0 per contract. There were 2687 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 0 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

