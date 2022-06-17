10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SRPT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $33.8K 1.3K 1.1K SGEN CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $150.00 $26.0K 876 776 CNC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $77.50 $33.3K 1.0K 617 OM CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $12.50 $27.5K 1.3K 350 BSX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $59.2K 7.8K 337 MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $82.50 $143.7K 524 254 AMGN PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $180.00 $26.2K 55 250 NVAX PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/24/22 $45.00 $26.0K 171 250 BIIB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $215.00 $81.0K 709 216 HCA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $230.00 $142.0K 1.1K 175

• Regarding SRPT SRPT, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 217 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 38 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $890.0 per contract. There were 1341 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SGEN SGEN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $2600.0 per contract. There were 876 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 776 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CNC CNC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 469 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 1049 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 617 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OM OM, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 1365 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BSX BSX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 148 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.2K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 7878 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 337 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRK MRK, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 126 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $82.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $143.7K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 524 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 254 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMGN AMGN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 91 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 55 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVAX NVAX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 24, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 171 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIIB BIIB, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 180 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.0K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 709 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 216 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HCA HCA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $142.0K, with a price of $5680.0 per contract. There were 1187 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 175 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

