10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $84.00 $40.2K 300 19.5K IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $140.00 $323.8K 14.5K 1.5K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $245.00 $37.7K 4.1K 1.4K MARA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $4.00 $67.0K 2.3K 1.2K VG PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $15.00 $47.4K 6.7K 1.2K AAPL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $135.00 $55.9K 31.5K 1.1K PING CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/20/23 $17.50 $28.8K 0 760 NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $160.00 $50.5K 11.8K 635 MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $55.00 $49.2K 413 569 SNOW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $200.00 $25.5K 1.8K 538

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 497 contract(s) at a $84.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.2K, with a price of $81.0 per contract. There were 300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IBM IBM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1323 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $323.8K, with a price of $244.0 per contract. There were 14596 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $945.0 per contract. There were 4174 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1438 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA MARA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 218 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.0K, with a price of $134.0 per contract. There were 2367 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1238 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VG VG, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 183 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 226 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.4K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 6703 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1214 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 92 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.9K, with a price of $1165.0 per contract. There were 31528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PING PING, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 491 day(s) on October 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 76 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 760 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $1686.0 per contract. There were 11839 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 635 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 365 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 43 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.2K, with a price of $1145.0 per contract. There were 413 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 569 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW SNOW, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 218 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $567.0 per contract. There were 1854 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 538 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

